Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero is all set to arrive in theaters on April 26, and the trailer of the film was received well. The best part of all the teases and promos from the film has been the actor looking the part and not playing a chest-thumping hero chanting some jingoistic slogans.

Now, four days before the film arrives in the theaters, Excel Entertainment has dropped another promo of the film, and despite being a very linear setup, the teaser, trailer, and promo of the film have managed to hold attention with its honesty!

Based on a real-life incident, Emraan Hashmi plays BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar in Ground Zero. The newly released one-minute promo yet again promises a good film, but without any propaganda! The teaser starts with Hasmi speculating on ‘Kuch Bada Hone Wala Hai,’ and I really hope that it is a big box office opening that he speculates with a film that probably focuses on quality content, hopefully!

The promo is basically another rehashed version of the trailer, offering nothing new, but I hope that the film is set on the right track. Now, all it needs is to deliver all the promises it has made throughout.

The dialogues in the promo are crisp and fierce, but they still do not smell any foul intention of bringing a film that is filled with superpatriotism and flag worship. Such films need to know the thin line between the do’s and don’ts of such nationalist sentiment offerings, and Ground Zero hopefully stops right before the borderline!

In times when we are suffering from propaganda films making a mark at the box office and turning into the most profitable assets of the Indian Cinema, Emraan Hashmi‘s upcoming film is offering the right amount of nationalism with its teasers (and I am praying that it sticks to the promise).

In one of the dialogues, Hashmi as BSF Officer Narendra Nath Dhar, confidently and fiercely says, “Isi Mauke Ka Kab Se Intezaar Kar Rahe The.” Here is hoping that this mauka helps him score a hit at the box office.

