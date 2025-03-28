Ground Zero Teaser Review: Emraan Hashmi Is Fighting 'Kashmir Ki Azaadi' With Intense War Drama

The only genre of films where Bollywood hardly goes wrong is war dramas involving India and Pakistan. And it turns a goldmine if it involves Kashmir! Last year, Yami Gautam’s Article 370 turned into one of the most profitable Hindi films of the year, and now, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for an intense war drama, Ground Zero!

The teaser of the film has been dropped, and with all honesty, this seems to be a promising war drama involving Kashmir. In fact, Emraan Hashmi, as a soldier, looks very promising, even at this age! Honestly, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment needs to be applauded for picking the right kind of stories!

Ground Zero teaser is packed with heavy-duty dialogues that involve Watan, Zameer, Zameen, Maqsad, Insaaf, and more. But none of it looks over-dramatized. In fact, the teaser, despite these heavy dialogues, does not offer any jingoistic shadows!

Emraan Hashmi looks like a perfect war hero screaming Pehredaari nahi ab Prahaar hoga. But despite everything going right, I have my doubts about this teaser where the hero is fighting for Kashmir Ki Azaadi, Kashmir Ki Zameen, and Kashmir ke Log!

The reason being the teaser, offering nothing new that we have not seen on-screen. We have seen all forms of Kashmir – the good ones in Bajrangi Bhaijaan & Lakshya, the profitable ones in The Kashmir Files, and the surprising ones in Mission Kashmir & Fanaa. We have also seen the misses in Shikara and surprise hits in Article 370, but the question remains the same – Is Ground Zero offering enough to hold the audiences!

Undoubtedly, the teaser grabs attention with its powerful dialogue, but it is just a few seconds. Will the story hold enough ground to turn a winner, only time can tell! But we can place our bets highly on this one and the teaser does promise to deliver what it promises – a good war film that has the potential to turn a winner.

Check out the teaser of the film here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Test Trailer Review: R Madhavan, Nayanthara & Siddharth’s ‘Bat-Ball’ Game Needs Too Much Dimaag To Decode The Hero & Villain – Can You?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News