If there is one man in the industry who can surprise you beyond limits, it definitely needs to be Mohanlal. The superstar, on one hand, is gearing up for a Malayalam political action thriller L2: Empuraan, while on the other hand, another trailer – Thudarum, starring him, has already arrived!

Also starring Shobana, the suspense family drama helmed by Tharun Moorthy, the trailer definitely left us intrigued, even if not entirely convinced. It seems to be diving into a layered mystery, promising a suspenseful ride that might not disappoint!

Interestingly, the 1-minute 57-second trailer of Thudarum blends a very mysterious Lucifer meets Drishyam world. Mohanlal plays a driver who has never gone to school and is happy in his family, but there is more than what meets the eye about this cab driver.

The glimpses of Mohanlal’s character in the trailer, seemingly burdened by a past and entangled in a complex investigation, are genuinely captivating. He sells the intrigue beautifully, leaving you confused, yet, fully invested in the story!

Thudarum trailer brilliantly plants intrigue, and the broody visuals offer a narrative that promises it is more than just a simple thriller. It hints at deeper psychological themes, with hidden truths and more potential for complexity, which is a definite plus.

Mohanlal is a troubled protagonist, but the trailer leaves you very confused about the world this driver and his car create. Shobana adds to the mystery. Still, this intriguing premise and Mohanlal’s star power promise a successful box office prospect!

Thudarum leaves us with more questions than answers. However, whether the film satisfactorily provides all the answers to these questions will be answered on May 1 when the film arrives. For now, we are positively involved in the trailer, opening scene, dialogues, and the 90ish chemistry between Shobana and Mohanlal. Hopefully, this Drishyam meets Lucifer world wins the audience with its suspense and family drama.

