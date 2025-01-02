The Drishyam film series is among India’s most famous crime thriller movie series. Not just the original Drishyam, featuring Mohanlal, but its Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn, has been a blockbuster hit. Fans of both movies are currently waiting for Drishyam 3. While the second movie did not leave much for a sequel, fans have complete faith in the makers to create a great story, just like they did with Drishyam 2.

A potential sequel is in the news again after a recent interview with Mohanlal. Known for his iconic portrayal of Georgekutty in the series, he has sparked excitement among fans by addressing the much-anticipated Drishyam 3 and the possibility of a crossover with Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar from the Hindi adaptation. But how feasible is this crossover, and what does Mohanlal have to say about it?

Mohanlal confirms that Drishyam 3 is in the pipeline

During a recent interview with India Today, Mohanlal spoke candidly about the plans for Drishyam 3, reassuring fans that the story is developing. However, he does not know much about what the makers are doing for the story. “I have no idea. It’s in the process, in the pipeline. It is not that easy to bring out a good sequel. It is a big challenge,” Mohanlal continued, “Part three is a big headache for them, the director, and all of us. But we are in the process. It will happen someday; I also pray for it to happen.”

The interview also hinted at an even more significant cinematic experience that could bring together the parallel narratives of the Malayalam and Hindi versions. When asked about a crossover with Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal said, “I have no idea. Let it happen. I will also pray for that.” The idea of having the two characters meet each other is excellent. However, it will be a creative nightmare for the makers because having two characters with the same stories meet each other is almost impossible.

As fans await official announcements, Mohanlal’s comments have reignited excitement about the future of the Drishyam franchise. Once Mohanlal’s version is out, the fans of Ajay Devgn can expect Drishyam 3 soon as well.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu: Nivetha Thomas & Vishwadev’s Film Gets Confirmed TV Premiere Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News