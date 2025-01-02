The Mohanlal starrer Malayalam fantasy film Barroz also marks the superstar’s directorial debut. While it was released with a lot of expectations during the Christmas belt, the movie is turning out to be a disaster at the box office. Take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 8th day.

Barroz Box Office Collection Day 8

On its 8th day, the movie earned witnessed a 50% growth. The Mohanlal starrer earned 42 lakhs on its 8th day whereas it had amassed 28 lakhs on its 7th day. However, this is inevitably not enough as there is little or no hope for the film now. The day-wise collections have now gone below 1 crore which is an even more bad news for the film. The movie’s total India net collection now comes to 9.8 crore.

The movie is reportedly mounted at a budget of 80 crores. With the current scenario, there is little or no chance of Barroz to even recover its budget. The Mohanlal starrer has not been getting an adequate positive word of mouth which is furthermore proving things to be difficult for the film. Not only this but the film also faces a tough competition from the other recent South releases like UI, Marco, and Viduthalai Part 2.

About The Movie

Apart from Mohanlal, Barroz also stars Maya Rao West, Tuhin Menon, Ignacio Mateos, and Gopalan Adat in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Anthony Perumbavoor. At the same time, the music has been composed by Lydian Nadhaswaram, Fernando Guerreiro, Miguel Guerreiro, and Mark Killian. The film is based on the novel, Barroz: Guardian Of D’Gama’s Treasure by Jijo Punnoose.

