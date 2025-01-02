Pushpa 2’s unreal domination continued even on its 28th day, as the film enjoyed the full benefit of New Year’s Day and created history. At the Indian box office, it emerged as the first film to enter the 1200 crore club, thus registering Allu Arjun’s name in the history book for inaugurating the club. Also, at the worldwide box office, the magnum opus crossed the mark of 1700 crores. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Baahubali 2 was the first film to enter the 1000 crore club at the Indian box office and held the record of being the highest-grossing Indian film for seven years. The record was finally broken by the Pushpa sequel recently. After crossing Baahubali 2’s 1031 crores, the film comfortably inaugurated the 1100 crore club, and now, it has opened another coveted club.

On the occasion of New Year’s Day, Pushpa 2 witnessed a massive jump as the collection went from 8.55 crores (day 27) to 13.80 crores (day 28) in India. With this, the film has attained a thunderous total of 1209 crore net at (all languages) the Indian box office, thus making it the first to score 1200 crores in India.

Including taxes, Pushpa 2 earned 16.28 crore gross in India on day 28. 50 lakh came in from overseas, thus bringing the overall collection for the day to 16.78 crore gross. Considering these numbers, the domestic tally went up to 1426.62 crore gross, and the overseas tally reached 289.75 crore gross. Overall, the worldwide box office collection went up to a mind-blowing 1716.37 crore gross.

With 1716.37 crore gross in the kitty, the Allu Arjun starrer has become the third Indian film to cross 1700 crores globally after Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 1209 crores

India gross- 1426.62 crores

Overseas gross- 289.75 crores

Worldwide gross- 1716.37 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 North America Box Office: Breakeven Achieved, Earns A Staggering 513% Higher Collection Than Part 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News