Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has emerged as a historic success globally, exceeding all pre-release projections and expectations. Not just in India but even overseas, it has pulled off an impressive total, and though the pace has now slowed down, the film continues to achieve some exciting feats. Recently, it touched the $15 million mark in North America (USA and Canada), thus becoming the fourth film from Tollywood to achieve this feat. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Over the years, Tollywood releases have benefitted immensely due to the growing Telugu diaspora in North America territory, especially in the USA. In the past few years, we saw big grossers like Kalki 2898 AD and RRR minting big moolah here by crossing the $10 million mark like a cakewalk. Now, even the Allu Arjun starrer has joined the list.

As per the recent update, Pushpa 2 has crossed the $15 million mark at the North American box office, thus achieving breakeven. For those who don’t know, the breakeven value of the magnum opus was $15 million, which has been achieved now. With this, it has emerged as the fourth film from Tollywood to accomplish this feat after Baahubali 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Currently, Pushpa 2 stands at a total of 128.71 crore gross in North America and is fourth on the list of top Tollywood grossers at the North American box office. The first three spots are held by Baahubali 2 ($22 million), Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million), and RRR ($15.34 million).

The first installment earned around 21 crore gross in North America. So, if a comparison is made, the Pushpa sequel has earned 512.90% or 513% higher collection.

After spending almost four weeks in theatres, Pushpa 2 has slowed down, and it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

