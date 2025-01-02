Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh‘s Baby John is mounted on a whopping budget of 160 crores. The action thriller was expected to become a huge success at the box office. But there’s not been much improvement, even during the New Year holiday. Scroll below for a day-wise comparison with Bhediya.

Box Office Collection Day 8

As per Sacnilk, Kalees’ directorial earned 2.75 crores on January 1, 2025. It remained the last choice of the audience as Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King continued their dominating streak. Even Unni Mukundan’s Malayalam action thriller Marco is performing better in the Hindi belt and has been provided a better screen count at this point.

The 8-day total of Baby John comes to around 35.40 crores. Budget recovery is out of scope now. So far, only 22% of the estimated cost of 160 crores has been recovered.

Baby John vs Bhediya

Varun Dhawan’s last theatrical release, Bhediya was an average affair at the box office. In 8 days, it had minted 44 crores, which is around 24% higher than the Christmas release earned during the same duration.

Take a look at the day-wise comparison below:

Baby John VS Bhediya

Day 1- 11.25 crores VS 7.48 crores

VS Day 2- 5.13 crores VS 9.57 crores

VS Day 3- 3.65 crores* VS 11.50 crores

VS Day 4- 4.25 crores* VS 3.85 crores

VS Day 5- 5 crores* VS 3.45 crores

VS Day 6: 1.85 crores* VS 3.20 crores

VS Day 7: 2.15 crores* VS 3 crores

VS Day 8: 2.75 crores* VS 1.95 crores

VS Total: 35.40 crores VS 44 crores

60 crores out of reach?

The other big releases – Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King earned 5 crores+ on the New Year Holiday. The box office collections of Baby John are clearly much lower. The figures will further dip as the regular working days begin today. If Varun Dhawan starrer does not hold its fort, even the 60 crores lifetime will be out of reach. Currently, the situation looks worrisome, but the trend today and tomorrow will majorly determine its fate at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

