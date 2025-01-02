Ram Charan and Kiara Advani led Game Changer is only 8 days away from the USA premieres. The political action thriller is gradually picking up pace as the release date gets closer. It is currently at a better spot than Guntur Kaaram but way behind the Titans like Salaar, Pushpa 2, and others. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Advance booking for paid previews

As per Venky Box Office, Game Changer has made pre-sales of $359K as of 7:30 AM on January 2, 2025. It has sold over 12.8K tickets from 1124 shows across 387 locations in the US. The pre-release buzz was massive, and Ram Charan was expected to continue the success streak after RRR in the US. Unfortunately, the advance booking stayed much lower due to the lukewarm response to the teaser and other promos.

The total pre-sales in North America have crossed the $375K mark. Today, the Game Changer trailer will be released at 5 PM IST. It must be at par to revive the curiosity and improve buzz in international circuits as well as India.

Game Changer vs Kalki 2898 AD & other Indian biggies

With 8 days until premiere, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2, Devara and Salaar were at a much better spot. Ram Charan’s film is only better than Guntur Kaaram at this point.

Take a look at top Indian pre-sales in the USA with 8 days until the premiere:

Kalki 2898 AD: $1.60 million Pushpa 2: $1.55 million Devara: $1.48 million Salaar: $703K Game Changer: $359K Guntur Kaaram: $181K

Ram Charan & Kiara Advani starrer is 98% higher than Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. However, it is 49% lower than Salaar at this point. Other Indian biggies like Devara, Pushpa 2, and Kalki 2898 AD had crossed the $1 million mark 8 days before the premiere and were clearly out of the league.

