This upcoming BTS film about RRR is titled RRR Beyond and Behind. For those unaware, S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR has been hailed worldwide, acquiring credit for its storytelling. The film’s song Naatu Naatu even made a record by besting the Oscar for Best Original Song. During this BTS documentary, Jr. NTR shared a significant update concerning the sequel to RRR.

Jr. NTR reacted to the news of RRR 2

In one of the behind-the-scenes points, Jr. NTR shares his response to the RRR 2 sequel and voices his excitement. During a sit-down interview, he noted that he is entirely clueless of any plots regarding the sequel to RRR.

He further revealed that S.S. Rajamouli has not shared any details with them about creating the next installment of the Oscar-winning film. However, Jr. NTR stated that he and Ram Charan are genuinely excited about the possibility of a sequel. Additionally, he even asked the cameraman whether there had been any official announcement regarding the RRR sequel.

The writer has already confirmed RRR sequel

Last year writer of RRR, Vijayendra Prasad, affirmed in a discussion that a sequel to the Ram Charan and Jr. NTR film is in the works. He commented, “We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR’s RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision.”

This evidently asserts that there will be a sequel to RRR. However, it stays uncertain under whose directive it will be created. It could be either S.S. Rajamouli himself or someone else operating the guidance.

What are the upcoming projects of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan?

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are also gearing up for their next projects. Ram Charan is set to release his upcoming film Game Changer on January 10, 2025. As for Jr. NTR, the Devara actor is reportedly working on War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

