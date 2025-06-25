The Kamal Haasan starrer crime-thriller Thug Life has been witnessing a disastrous run at the box office. The ambitious film clearly failed to live upto the expectations after Haasan’s last box office dud, Indian 2. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 20th day.

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 20

On its 20th day, the Kamal Haasan starrer earned a mere 1 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. The collections remained stagnant since the movie also amassed 1 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 48.14 crore.

The film is now just 1.86 crores away from crossing 50 crores. However, it has already reached a saturation point with its collections with the negative reviews adding fuel to the fire. It is now highly unlikely that the movie will tick off any more milestones.

Thug Life Suffers A Deficit Of More Than 150 Crores

Thug Life has been mounted at a budget of 200 crores. With its current India net collection of 48.14 crores, the movie has managed to cover only 24% of its budget. It might not even be able to cross 30% of its budget and will wrap up with the flop verdict. The movie has incurred a huge loss for the makers with a deficit of 151 crores.

Thug Life At The Global Box Office

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Kamal Haasan starrer comes to 56.80 crores. The movie amassed 41.2 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie thus stands at 98 crores. Despite being just 2 crores away from crossing the 100 crore mark globally, the movie will also most likely fail to score a century. The film also stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan and Abhirami in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Maaman Box Office Collection Day 39: Soori’s Super-Hit Drops To 1 Lakh, The End Is Near!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News