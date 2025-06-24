The Kamal Haasan starrer, ambitious crime thriller Thug Life has turned out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. The film has majorly fallen prey to the negative reviews from the masses and the critics alike. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 19th day.

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 19

On its 19th day, the film earned a mere 1 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 66% since the movie amassed 3 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 48.13 crores.

The movie is just 1.87 crores away from crossing 50 crores. However, with the day-wise collections remaining at the lower levels, the movie has reached a saturation point and is highly unlikely to tick off any more milestones. Despite a lot of expectations, it has failed to live upto the expectations both commercially and critically. The movie is currently the 7th highest grossing Tamil film of 2025. It needs 58 lakhs more to cross Madha Gaja Raja’s lifetime to become the 6th highest grossing Kollywood film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime of Madha Gaja Raja is around 48.71 crores at the Indian box office.

Thug Life Miserably Fails To Recover Its Budget

The Kamal Haasan starrer is mounted at a budget of 200 crores. With its current India net collection of 48.13 crores, the movie has only managed to cover 24% of its budget. Thug Life is thus a mega disaster.

Thug Life At The Global Box Office

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Kamal Haasan starrer comes to 56.79 crores. The movie amassed 41.2 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie thus stands at 97.99 crores. It will also fail to score a century when it comes to its global collections.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Day 1: Needs To Earn 60 Times More Than Kantara’s Opening To Register No.1 Start For Sandalwood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News