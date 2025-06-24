Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kuberaa witnessed a significant drop on its first Monday. But the crime drama has surpassed the 50 crore mark. That’s not it; it is also set to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for the day 4 box office report!

Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 4

As for every new release, the expectation for Monday collections is to match the figures of a regular working opening day. As per Sacnilk, Kuberaa earned 6.74 crores on day 4. It witnessed a 54% drop in earnings, compared to 14.75 crores garnered on the opening day.

Kuberaa is performing the best in Telugu, which contributed 4.91 crores alone to the day 4 collections. Tamil (1.60 crores) and Hindi (23 lakhs) also witnessed a considerable dip. The overall net earnings in India stand at 55.34 crores after 4 days, which is about 65.30 crores in gross total.

Check out the Kuberaa day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 14.75 crores

Day 2 – 16.5 crores

Day 3 – 17.25 crores

Day 4 – 6.74 crores

Total: 55.34 crores

What is the Kuberaa budget?

Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna‘s crime drama is reportedly mounted on a big budget of 120 crores. In four days, around 46% of the estimated cost has been recovered. It must maintain a solid pace during the weekdays to achieve the success tag. However, Kuberaa will be a hit if the box office collections surge to 240 crores.

Where does it stand among the top 10 Tollywood grossers of 2025?

Sekhar Kammula’s directorial is already the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. It is now only 10.72 crores away from axing Thandel and entering the top 5.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2025 (net collections):

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Kuberaa: 55.34 crores Mad Square: 50.12 crores Court: State vs A Nobody: 40.64 crores Single: 26.71 crores Bhairavam: 15.79 crores

Nagarjuna and his team should surpass Thandel in the next 2-3 days. Its pace during the ongoing week will majorly determine the lifetime earnings.

