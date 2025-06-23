Having created waves in theatres and subsequently on OTT, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel is now arriving on your TV screens! The intense romantic action drama that impressed with its emotional storytelling is all set to make its small-screen entry later this month.

What Is Thandel About?

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is based on a real-life story. It follows an Indian fisherman who is arrested by Pakistani soldiers after he inadvertently drifts into their territory. The movie depicts his efforts to return home, with his lover struggling to bring him back.

The chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is the movie’s biggest strength. The story is full of love, emotions, and extremely impactful scenes. Divya Pillai, Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren, Kalpa Latha, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and many others also play in the movie. Devi Sri Prasad’s (DSP) music also boosts the movie’s emotions.

Thandel was released in theaters on February 7, 2025, and later started streaming on Netflix. The film received a mixed response in theatres but received good attention on OTT.

When & Where To Watch Thandel On TV?

The world television premiere of Thandel is locked for June 29, 2025, at 6 PM on ZEE Telugu. The channel recently shared a promo that highlighted the film’s emotional core, written in Telugu, which roughly translates to, “A love that crossed oceans… A story that stood strong against the tides. Watch #Thandel On June 29th at 6 PM On #ZeeTelugu.”

If you cannot wait until the TV release or prefer to watch it again in your language, Thandel is now streaming on Netflix. The movie can be watched in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, with subtitles in Hindi and English for the benefit of viewers.

Whether you missed Thandel in theatres or want to experience it again, tune in on June 29 at 6 PM on ZEE Telugu. You can also watch it anytime on Netflix in your favorite language with subtitles.

Check out the trailer of Thandel below:

