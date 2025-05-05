Currently, the hype around Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Ramayana is unbelievable. The magnum opus is one of the most-awaited films of Indian Cinema and is expected to arrive in November 2026. The film stars Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana along with Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Raja Dashrath, and Lara Dutta as Maharani Kaikeyi.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Costliest Film

This would be one of the costliest films of the Indian Cinema as well as Ranbir Kapoor’s career, as the budget of the film is being reported as a massive 835 crore! While some reports suggest that this is the budget of the entire franchise, others report it to be the investment on a single film!

Ramayana Sets A Huge Target!

If the supposed budget of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi‘s Ramayana is that big, then it has a very huge, in fact, impossible target to achieve. Let us just say that with that budget, Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial would fail to cross the profits of the first Hindi film made on Lord Ram and Devi Sita!

Ram Rajya – The First Profitable Ramayan!

The first profitable Ramayan of Hindi Cinema was titled Ram Rajya. It was released in 1943 and starred Prem Adib as Lord Ram and Shobhana Samarth as Devi Sita. The film was directed by Vijay Bhatt, the man who made the iconic Baiju Bawra! It was the third highest grossing Hindi film of 1943.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Unbelievable Target!

So, Ram Rajya was mounted on a budget of 5 lakh, and it earned a massive 60 lakh at the box office, churning out a huge profit of 1100% in those days! Coming to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, it would need an unbelievable box office collection of 9900 crore to match the profit of Ram Rajya! Totally impossible, and clearly, the most profitable Hindi film on Ramayana would be Ram Rajya for ages to come, we think!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bazooka VS Maranamass Box Office: Guess Who Is Finally Winning The Clash With 34.7% Higher Earnings?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News