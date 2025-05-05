On April 10, 2025, the Malayalam Box Office saw three films clashing – Bazooka, Maranamass, and Alappuzha Gymkhana. These three films could be ranked in the same order when it comes to stardom and hype. However, it was Naslen who walked off running and making a distance from the other two since the start, roaring like a lion!

Meanwhile, the other two had a similar trend, but one of them finally won against the other when it came to the box office collection. Interestingly, while Mammootty has delivered two flops this year, Basil Joseph has delivered two hits!

Maranamass VS Bazooka Box Office

After more than 20 days, both films have slowed their pace at the box office. While Maranamass stands at a total of 18.69 crore, Bazooka has earned only 13.86 crore. Basil Joseph has clearly won this clash, earning 34% higher than superstar Mammootty’s film!

Both Fail To Enter The Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films!

Both the films have failed to enter the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. While Basil Joseph, missed the mark by a huge difference, he was followed by Mammootty‘s thriller. Unfortunately, even the other releases of the two actors missed the top 5 spots this year, and settled for the lowest spots in the top 10.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025.

L2: Empuraan: 106.6 crore Thudarum: 72.2 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 43.29 crore Officer On Duty: 31.60 crore Rekhachithram: 27 crore Maranamass : 18.69 crore Bazooka: 13.86 crore Identity: 10.29 crore Ponman: 10.15 crore Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse: 9.29 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

