Tamil Cinema is witnessing another good film, which is churning out good numbers at the box office. In four days, Tourist Family has a total collection of 9.7 crore*. However, the film missed the 10 crore mark over the weekend, but the jump on Sunday was brilliant!

Budget Recovery

The film is mounted on a budget of 16 crore, and it has already recovered 60% of its entire budget. It is still 6.3 crore away from total budget recovery, entering the profit-making zone. However, it needs a total of 32 crore at the box office to be called a hit!

Tourist Family Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Sunday, May 4, Tourist Family earned 3.5 crore at the box office. This was a jump of almost 75% from the opening day, proving that word of mouth is working wonders for this film!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Tamil comedy drama at the box office.

Day 1: 2 crore

Day 2: 1.7 crore

Day 3: 2.5 crore

Day 4: 3.5 crore*

Total: 9.7 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

M Sasikumar’s Last Film VS Tourist Family

The actor’s last theatrical release was Nandhan, and it earned only 1.05 crore in its lifetime. Tourist Family has already earned 9.15 times more than Nandhan’s entire lifetime collection.

About Tourist Family

Helmed by debut director Abishan Jeevinth the comedy drama is rated 8.8 on IMDb. Starring M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh in the lead roles, alongside Yogi Babu, the official synopsis of the film says, “A quirky Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India transforms a disconnected neighborhood into a vibrant community with their infectious love and kindness.”

