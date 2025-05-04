Ajay Devgn is chanelling his inner suave avatar and nailing every single day at the box office with the numbers being churned out by Raid 2. The superstar plays IRS officer Amay Pattnaik and in three days the film stands at a total of 51.31 crore, with one day remaining for the 4-day extended weekend!

Already One Of The Best Opening Weekends

With Sunday collections remaining to be added, Ajay Devgn’s drama is already the fourth highest-grossing opening week for a Hindi film in 2025, surpassing Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which earned 40.62 crore in 4-day extended weekend!

Will Raid 2 Reach The Top 3?

With the Sunday numbers, Raid 2 is definitely gearing up to dethrone Akshay Kumar at the third spot in the list of top 5 opening weekends of 2025. Sky Force earned 73.20 crore on its first weekend at the box office, and Ajay Devgn’s film needs to earn 16.80 crore more to claim the third spot on the list!

Surpassed Raid’s First Weekend

The first part of the franchise earned 41.01 crore in the first weekend, and if the sequel earns in the range of 17 crore or more on Sunday, it would be flying with at least 80% higher weekend collection than its predecessor!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing opening weekends of Hindi Cinema in 2025, with Raid 2 entering the list without Sunday numbers.

Chhaava: 121.43 crore Sikandar: 86.4 crore Sky Force: 73.20 crore Raid 2: 51.31 crore* Jaat: 40.62 crore (4-day)

* Total earnings till Saturday; Sunday earnings are yet to be added!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

