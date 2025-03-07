There was some ray of hope for Akshay Kumar, but he unfortunately had to start in 2025 on a disappointing note. Sky Force was expected to end his dry spell at the box office, but its huge budget spoiled the party. It has concluded its run worldwide and below are the closing collections!

Domestic Lifetime

Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s film arrived in theatres on January 24, 2025, coinciding with Republic Day. Considering the low buzz, the makers sold the tickets at discounted rates, which boosted the opening weekend. The action drama eventually slowed down, and there was no scope for revival after the arrival of Chhaava.

Sky Force has made domestic collections of 134.93 crores in around 40 days of its theatrical run. It was made on a budget of 160 crores and ended its box office run as a losing affair, recovering only 84% of the total cost.

Overseas Total

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer witnessed a shockingly underwhelming run at the overseas box office. While a period drama like Chhaava is close to clocking 100 crores, Sky Force could only earn 15 crores gross in its international total.

Worldwide Closing Collections

Combining both regions, the worldwide earnings of Sky Force have concluded at 174.21 crores.

Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net- 134.93

India gross- 159.21

Overseas gross- 15

Worldwide gross- 174.21

Sky Force failed to enter Akshay Kumar’s highest worldwide grossers. In fact, it lagged way behind the #10 spot, held by Kesari, with a global lifetime of 205.54 crores.

Now available for online streaming!

Hopefully, the Republic Day 2025 release will be able to redeem itself in the digital world. Sky Force is now available for online streaming on a rental basis. Viewers can spend Rs 349 to watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

