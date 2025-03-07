We’re about three weeks away from Salman Khan’s Sikandar. The release date has not been confirmed yet, but as per rumors, the action thriller is arriving in theatres on March 30, 2025. We hear the film has minted massive moolah via pre-release business and recovered a chunk of its budget. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

What is Sikandar’s budget?

As per multiple online reports, Sikandar is mounted on an estimated budget of 200 crores. This is a good move, considering that Salman Khan movies have not been up to the mark and have suffered losses due to their high budget in recent years. Even his last release, Tiger 3, was a losing affair despite earning 286 crores due to its staggering investment of 300 crores.

Sikandar recovers over 75% of budget?

AR Murugadoss’s directorial has reportedly earned 165 crores from its pre-release business alone. Netflix is said to have brought digital rights to a whopping 85 crores. The streaming giant might end up paying upto 100 crores if the film rakes in over 350 crores at the box office.

Zee has brought the satellite rights for 50 crores, and the music rights have been sold for 30 crores.

This means Sikandar has recovered almost 82% of its budget already! Salman Khan starrer now has to earn only 35 crores to achieve the breakeven stage. The opening day figures will be higher than that.

More about Sikandar

Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Rashmika Mandanna stars as the leading lady alongside Salman Khan. The supporting cast features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

It is expected to score the biggest Eid opening in Bollywood and as per current predictions, will earn 45 crore+ on its day 1.

