Chhaava is growing every single day at the box office, and the ticket sales of the film are a testimony to the pace of the film, which is swifter than a Cheetah! In seven days, the total ticket sales for the film stood at 5.4 million. In fact, it has crossed the 5.5 million mark as we speak on the eighth day!

Vicky Kaushal Beats Sunny Deol!

When compared to Bollywood biggies, Vicky Kaushal has axed Sunny Deol’s much talked about box office comeback from Gadar 2. The film registered a massive 5.3 million sold tickets in one Week on BMS! Vicky has also surpassed some of the major biggies taking the fourth spot in the top ten list!

Chhaava Ticket Sales – 2nd Highest For 7-Day week!

Interestingly, Chhaava has registered the second-highest ticket sales for a Bollywood film’s seven-day week! The only film it was not able to beat was Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal. Meanwhile, it registered the 4th highest ticket sales when films with an 8-day extended week were included in the list.

Check out the one-week total top 10 ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS.

Jawan: 7.65M* Animal: 6.43M Stree2: 5.81M* Chhaava: 5.44M Gadar 2: 5.30M Tiger 3: 3.24M Dunki: 2.83M* Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2.82M Singham Again: 2.58M Fighter: 2.38M*

* denotes 8-day extended week

Chhaava’s Thursday Ticket Sales

On Thursday, Chhaava registered a total ticket sale of 565K, the second highest for a Hindi film ever surpassing Kalki 2898 AD’s 481K and Animal’s 450K. The only film it could not touch was Pushpa 2’s Thursday ticket sales of 661K!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Day 8 Advance Booking: Unreal & Unstoppable – Another Blockbuster Day Loading For Vicky Kaushal’s Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News