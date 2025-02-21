Chhaava is showing all the positive signs to become the first Bollywood hit of 2025. It has been registering unbelievable footfalls and refuses to slow down. The Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer is heading for another blockbuster day as it continues its upward trend in advance booking sales. Scroll below for the latest box office updates on day 8.

Ticket sales on fire!

The epic historical action film maintained its hold very well after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday. On Thursday, it witnessed ticket sales of 1.21 lakh. The upward graph continues as Chhaava registered footfalls of 1.24 lakh via advance booking on Friday.

Around 73.4K tickets have been sold at PVR INOX. In Cinepolis, 19.1K tickets have been sold on Friday. The other leading chains include Miraj Cinemas (12.6K), MovieMax (8.5K), Rajhans Cinemas (6.4K) and MovieTime (4.6K).

First drop in morning occupancy

On day 8, the morning occupancy witnessed a slight dip. From 17.25% on Thursday, the admissions dipped to 13.76% today. This is a drop of around 20%. But there’s nothing to worry about, as the second-weekend magic will come into play starting this evening. The footfalls will witness much better trends today during the evening and night shows.

Another blockbuster day on the cards!

Overall, it looks like Chhaava could score another 20 crore+ day at the box office. It is only 18.78 crores away from becoming Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film in India. All eyes are on whether that milestone will be unlocked today.

Laxman Utekar’s directorial has a free-way at the ticket windows. There are no major releases in Hindi. Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi has arrived today. It is majorly dependent on word-of-mouth and will not be posing any threat.

Chhaava is likely to enjoy a glorious run until the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar on Eid.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Scores 6th Highest Opening Week In Bollywood, Beats 3 Salman Khan Biggies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News