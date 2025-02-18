Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, continues to grow in excitement. While the action-packed teaser was released on Salman Khan’s birthday, the makers stunned the nation by unveiling a thrilling poster of Salman Khan on Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday. The special occasion speaks volumes about the strong friendship between this producer-actor duo, and the excitement is at its peak as fans eagerly await their reunion after a long time with Sikandar. While Salman Khan shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the producer, fans have taken to social media to hail the new poster. Here’s how Netizens are praising the latest poster.

Mastt lag rahe ho Salman Bhai poster main bas ab trailer jaldi release kardo😭❤️❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/GG8fB0I4d3 — shriya (@alisha1302002) February 18, 2025

“Mastt lag rahe ho Salman Bhai poster main bas ab trailer jaldi release kardo”

Kya poster hai bhaijaan😍 aag laga di aapne 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pa8nGh64ua — Shriya Kanojia (@KanojiaShriya89) February 18, 2025

“Kya poster hai bhaijaan aag laga di aapne “

Bhaijaan ye poster dekh kar ab toh ruka nahi ja raha 27th February ke liye 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SLftOIlhBs — aleena (@aleena_112000) February 18, 2025

“Bhaijaan ye poster dekh kar ab toh ruka nahi ja raha 27th February ke liye “

Sajid Bhai aur bhaijaan ki jodi hai!! Sikandar toh hit honi he hai❤‍🔥 Poster he itna badhiya hai 😍 pic.twitter.com/P9vNE76Evg — Rani (@rockykirani) February 18, 2025

“Sajid Bhai aur bhaijaan ki jodi hai!! Sikandar toh hit honi he hai Poster he itna badhiya hai”

As Sikandar builds momentum, the curiosity and anticipation continue to skyrocket. Salman Khan will return to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience with plenty more surprises.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Raveena Tandon Confessed Having A Huge Crush On This Co-Star & Worked With Him In Multiple Movies: “I Used To Be Very Scared…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News