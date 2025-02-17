Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, known for delivering cinematic spectacles, is set to have a birthday celebration like never before ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated movie Sikandar. Similar to Salman Khan’s 59th birthday, fans are likely to witness a huge surprise tomorrow, February 18, 2025, on Sajid Nadiadwala’s special day.

Earlier, the teaser of Sikandar dropped on Salman Khan’s birthday and sent fans into a frenzy! Now, they can expect something monumental to drop tomorrow as Sajid Nadiadwala rings in his birthday. Social media is abuzz with what’s coming up, and it is likely that the anticipation will pay off.

The excitement for Sikandar seems neverending, as fans are speculating that it will either be the release of a new look, a motion poster, or even a trailer. The movie, starring Salman Khan, is set to be the biggest blockbuster of 2025. It is directed by recognized filmmaker AR Murugadoss and marks Salman’s much-awaited comeback to the big screen. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in other important roles. Sikandar is slated to release during Eid this year.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan’s Father-In-Law Shut Down The Negative Rumors On The Superstar: “The Most Misunderstood Man, So Much Venom Has Been Poured..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News