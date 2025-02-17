Rekha’s alleged affair with superstar Amitabh Bachchan is not a hidden fact that had grabbed several eyeballs back then. However, the yesteryear actress was also rumored to have a relationship with veteran actor Raj Babbar. The two bonded on the sets of their 1983 film Agar Tum Na Hote and came together when they were dealing with a grave loss in their personal lives.

While Rekha came out from a long-term relationship, Raj Babbar lost his second wife, Smita Patil, which led to him being grief-stricken. The two became each other’s strong emotional support during this time. This turned into a romantic relationship and a strong bond. According to Bollywood Shaadi, the former couple knew that this relationship would not last long given their circumstances. Raj was still married to his first wife Nadira Zaheer and soon wished to reconcile with her and his children.

This inevitably left Rekha devastated. Reportedly, the Umrao Jaan actress was seen hysterically running barefoot on the streets of Mumbai after her split with Raj Babbar. Not only this but rumors were rife that she also tried to file a police complaint against the Badi Behen actor for alleged domestic violence. However, the police authorities dismissed the complaint as a fight between the former lovers and sent the actress home.

Thus, Raj Babbar and Rekha’s relationship ended unceremoniously even though they were each other’s strong emotional support once upon a time. In an old interaction with a publication, Raj also admitted to being in a relationship with Rekha. He said, “Yes, our relationship helped me in a way. We drifted together because of certain circumstances. At that time, Rekha had broken off from a long-standing relationship. She wanted to get away from it. I was in a similar situation. At the same time, we were also working together and we clung to each other for emotional support. We tried to understand each other’s problems. The feelings for her are always there, though the arrogance is not, it is all in the past now.”

Raj Babbar went on to add, “I had a person with whom I shared my emotional moments. I was there to share her emotional moments. One does not forget such a relationship very easily. Though we aren’t together today, we still have fond memories of those special moments.” Meanwhile, Raj’s absence from his son Prateik Babbar’s marriage raised quite a lot of eyeballs recently.

