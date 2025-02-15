Raj Babbar is a celebrated veteran of Indian cinema with an illustrious career spanning decades. Known for his powerful performances in Bollywood classics, Raj remains a prominent figure in the entertainment arena. While he moved to politics, his son carried forward his cinematic legacy. Prateik Babbar, born to the legendary actress Smita Patil, followed in his parents’ footsteps into Bollywood. Known for his work in movies like Aarakshan and Chhichhore, he recently made waves in the news, but this time for his private life.

Prateik recently married actress Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony, opting for a low-key celebration at home. However, the absence of his family members, including his father, Raj Babbar, caught everyone’s attention. This decision has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation, with Prateik’s stepbrother, Arya Babbar, publicly expressing his concerns about Prateik Babbar’s choices and hinting at external influences affecting him.

Prateik Babbar’s Step Brother Believes Someone Influenced Him

Prateik Babbar’s recent marriage to Priya Banerjee has not only been the talk of the town for its simplicity but also for the notable absence of the Babbar family. None of Prateik’s family members, including his father, Raj Babbar, stepmother Nadira Babbar, and step-siblings Aarya and Juhi Babbar, were invited to the wedding. This unexpected decision has sparked a debate about the strained family dynamics and what could have led to such exclusion.

Arya Babbar, Prateik Babbar‘s stepbrother, broke his silence in an interview with ETimes. He expressed disappointment over not being included in the celebrations, especially since he considered himself close to Prateik. “I presumed someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family,” Aarya remarked. He further added that while he could understand the exclusion of his mother, Nadira Babbar, he felt it was unjustified to exclude their father.

Aarya hinted at external influences impacting Prateik Babbar’s decisions, stating, “Life is no less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don’t want to think it’s Prateik himself, and I don’t believe he’s like that.” The wedding was a serene affair, held at the late Smita Patil’s residence. The couple shared glimpses of their special day on social media, showcasing a dreamy yet understated celebration.

