The release date for Rajkummar Rao’s highly-awaited gangster action thriller, Maalik, has been announced! Tips Films and Northern Lights Films revealed that the movie is set for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025. The latest announcement comes after an overwhelming response to the intense poster of the film, which showcases Rao transforming into the titular character.

“Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @rajkummar_rao in and as #Maalik in Cinemas on 20th June, 2025,” the caption of the announcement read. In the poster Rajkummar Rao is seen standing atop a police jeep, donning a white outfit and giving a fierce look. He is also holding a gun in his hand.

The actor’s transformation into the ruthless and fierce Maalik strikes new intensity and promises action-packed entertainment. The movie, directed by Pulkit, known for his work in thrillers and dramas, is currently in post-production. It is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

In addition to Rajkummar Rao, the movie also stars Medha Shankr, Anil Jhamajham, Shweta R. Shrivastava, Rishi Raj Bhasin and others. Additional details about the film, teaser and trailer is expected to be revealed in coming days.

