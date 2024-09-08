During the interview, Rajkummar Rao said, “I too have been replaced twice.” He shared how, despite obtaining a contract, he was once replaced in a movie. After many meetings with the director, he was prepared to sign, only to find out later that someone else had taken his position. Talking about the second incident, Rajkummar said, “Another time it happened ki sab kuch ho gaya, look test ho gaya, poster shoot ho gaya.”

The famous actor continued, “then aap newspaper me padte ho ki aap uss film ka hissa hi nahi ho.” Shraddha Kapoor also shared her personal experience. She had celebrated her casting with a cake cutting ceremony, only to learn later that she had been replaced. Kapoor described how upsetting it was to have such an abrupt transition after a happy time.

In a previous interview with Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, Rao recalled being replaced by a star child overnight. He believed the choice was unjust and influenced by connections rather than talent.

In 2024, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have returned for the much-awaited Stree 2, the follow-up to their 2018 smash blockbuster. Shraddha Kapoor’s only movie release of the year is this one, as she last starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in 2023.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao has had a hectic year because Stree 2 is his third release. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Srikanth, published in May, are two of his early releases this year. His busy year demonstrates his versatile nature and fruitful career.

The actors’ open comments about being replaced in other films have further boosted the film’s marketing, creating a lot of talk on social media and capturing the interest of both industry insiders and fans.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Become Parents To A Baby Girl, Overjoyed Fans Flood Social Media With Best Wishes: “Laxmi Has Entered DP’s Life…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News