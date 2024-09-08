Rihanna’s post used strong language to defend herself against people who had made fun of her appearance. This exchange between two powerful people demonstrated how public figures use social media to support one another and deal with criticism.

Amitabh Bachchan, known for his adherence to public propriety, expressed surprise and displeasure with Priyanka’s retweet. He openly questioned why Priyanka, a respected figure, would use such language. Bachchan’s tweet read: “@priyankachopra @rihanna Priyanka !!!??? 4 letter word !!???? From you ???”

With urgency, Priyanka Chopra clarified that she had simply retweeted Rihanna’s message and had not approved of the wording used. Bachchan reiterated his concerns after she gave his explanation, pointing out that retweets are also visible to the general public.

RT @rihanna Fuck I look like ho? I look like yes and ya look like no — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2011

He ended his message with best wishes, adding that he had experienced similar problems himself. The Deewaar actor said, “@priyankachopra Arre, retweet bhi padha jaata hai. “

He further tweeted, “mujhse poocho, main bhugat chuka hoon !! But chill .. love to you and take care !!” PC immediately responded to Amitabh Bachchan’s advice with a mix of humor and gratitude. She laughed off Rihanna’s tweet and acknowledged the lesson he had taught her.

After stating that she had learned her lesson, she commented on Rihanna’s tweets. She wrote to @SrBachchan, wishing them both a happy day and expressing her love for them.

This playful response has resurfaced online, prompting a variety of reactions from netizens. Many people found the interaction entertaining and heartwarming, particularly the lighthearted nature of Priyanka’s message.

Others used the opportunity to reflect on Bachchan’s early days on Twitter, recalling how he was regarded as a mentor and a friendly, approachable figure. This exchange demonstrates Bachchan’s enduring influence.

