Alia Bhatt is one of the best actresses among the current generation of stars, and she has been proving her mettle in different genres. Now, Alia fans will get to see more of her in the upcoming movie, Jigra. The film’s first teaser trailer has been released, undoubtedly piqued our interest. Alia is working with Dharma Productions again on this forthcoming emotional drama, which also stars Vedang Raina. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Alia started her journey in the industry with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Today, she is one of the industry’s most sought-after leading ladies. She has been giving some exceptional performances over the years. Her films, including Raazi, Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darling, and more, beautifully showcase her talent. In other words, she is a powerhouse of talent. On the other hand, Vedang is known for playing Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar’s teen drama The Archies, which was released just last year.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra’s teaser trailer was dropped today, and it beautifully illustrates the sibling bond between the central characters. Unlike any usual teaser, the two-minute-forty-nine-second teaser gives the audience a longer and gripping sneak peek into the intense, emotional, and powerful sibling relationship played by Alia and Vedang. The iconic song Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai from Hare Rama Hare Krishna, playing in the background, elevates the emotional quotient.

The Archies star Vedang Raina shines with a soulful cover of “Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” dedicated to Alia’s character. The teaser establishes that Alia’s character is on a mission to protect her brother by hook or by crook. The film’s teaser trailer already gives fans a glimpse of her never-before-seen avatar.

Celebrated filmmaker Vasan Bala, best known for Monica, O My Darling, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, and more, has helmed Jigra. It is produced by Karan Johar, Alia, and Shaheen Bhatt. The film is presented by Viacom 18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and Manoj Pahwa starrer Jigra is all set to hit the theatres on October 11.

