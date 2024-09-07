Stree 2 witnessed a huge upward trend on the 4th Saturday, all thanks to the weekend and Ganpati having a massive collision, making it a goldmine opportunity for the film to sell as many tickets as it could have. And looking at the current trend, the film definitely roared the highest!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 24

On the 24th day, 4th Saturday, September 7, the horror comedy has earned in the range of 8.5 crore to 9 crore. If it is anywhere above 8.92 crore, then the Shraddha Kapoor film has created history, bringing the biggest day-24 collection for a Hindi film ever!

To date, the record for the biggest day 24 collection at the box office for a Hindi film is with Vicky Kaushal‘s Uri: The Surgical Strike, which collected a massive 8.92 crore on its 24th day. In all possibilities, Stree 2 has definitely crossed this number. If not, then it settles for number 2!

Even if Stree 2 settles for number 2 in the list of the biggest day 24 collection by Hindi films, still it has performed better than every single Hindi film in the history of box office records at this point, except for Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Here is the box office collection for day 24 of the top 10 Hindi biggies that performed outrageously!

1. Stree 2: 8.5 – 9 crore* (ESTIMATED)

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike: 8.92 crore

3. Jawan: 8.27 crore

4. Gadar 2: 7.80 crore

5. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 7.80 crore

6. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 6.24 crore

7. Drishyam 2: 6.16 crore

8. KGF: Chapter 2: 4.75 crore

9. The Kerala Story: 4.65 crore

10. Kantara: 4.50 crore

