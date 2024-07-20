Bad Newz seems to be Bollywood’s next surprise hit this year. Initially, the film looked like a passable affair, but the chartbuster music and an effective trailer generated a good buzz on the ground level. As expected, it took a really good start at the Indian box office and registered the biggest opening in Vicky Kaushal’s career. Keep reading to know more!

Vicky is one of Bollywood’s underdogs in the post-pandemic era. While some of the biggest stars are struggling with their form, Vicky has managed to deliver a couple of good commercial winners. His Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Sam Bahadur churned out impressive performances at ticket windows, thus helping the actor build his image as a credible force.

Riding high on the popularity of Tauba Tauba song, Bad Newz opened well across the nation yesterday. As Kalki 2898 AD has become a three-week-old film now, it didn’t pose any big threat in front of the film. Also, as the audience feedback is mostly favorable, this comic caper received good support during evening and night shows.

As per the official update, Bad Newz raked in a start of 8.62 crores on its day 1 at the Indian box office. With this, it marked the biggest opening in Vicky Kaushal’s career. Before this, Uri: The Surgical Strike was Vicky’s highest opener with 8.20 crores.

Things are currently working in Vicky Kaushal’s favor, and we’re hopeful that the actor will hit the double-digit score on the opening day of his upcoming films very soon.

Meanwhile, Bad Newz also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

