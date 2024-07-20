Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz has scored another fantastic day at the box office. The romantic comedy is unstoppable despite competition from Kalki 2898 AD, Sarfira, and Indian 2. Scroll below for the early estimates of Saturday.

Bad Newz is based on the subject of heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process via which two children are born to the same mother, but there are two biological fathers. It is a never-explored-before subject in Bollywood, and viewers have been intrigued to know what follows!

Bad Newz Box Office Collection

Anand Tiwari’s directorial made an impressive opening on Friday. The romantic comedy raked in 8.62 crores on day 1, marking Vicky Kaushal’s highest day 1 of all time by beating Uri: The Surgical Strike (8.2 crores). It is to be noted that the comedy film brought in the best collections amongst its competitors – Kalki 2898 AD, Sarfira, and Indian 2.

One knew that Saturday would mark another good day at the box office, given that word-of-mouth has been highly positive. But this Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer pulled off another huge surprise!

Bad Newz Day 2 Early Estimates

As per the latest update flowing in, Bad Newz has added box office collections in the range of 9.60-10.20 crores on day 2. This is a further growth of 11-18% compared to earnings brought in on the opening day.

The overall collection will now land somewhere between 18.22-18.82 crores. The earnings will further rise on Sunday and looks like Bad Newz will land somewhere close to the 30 crore mark in its opening weekend!

More about Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is a spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz (2019). It was a hit affair at the box office, with over 200 crores in its lifetime. Here’s hoping Vicky Kaushal and the team follows the lead!

