American horror flicks are enjoying better responses at the box office than rom-coms, and we are saying this based on the people’s reception of movies in cinemas. After A Quiet Place: Day One’s splendid numbers, Nicolas Cage starrer Longlegs is having a decent run in North America and has now beaten I, Tonya, to take the crown as Neon’s 2nd highest-grossing film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 2017 movie starring Margot, Allison Janney, and Sebastian Stan was a biographical sports mockumentary black comedy by Craig Gillespie. It is about the American figure skater Tonya Harding and her connection to the 1994 assault on her rival Nancy Kerrigan. Janney won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars, while Margot was nominated in the Best Actress category but did not win the trophy.

On the other hand, Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, is the story of an FBI agent tasked with tracking down an occultist serial killer responsible for murdering multiple families across America without having been physically present in the crimes. For the unversed, this 2024 release and Margot Robbie’s I, Tonya, have been released by Neon. The film received positive reviews, and the box office numbers were pretty good.

It collected $22.4 million on its debut weekend, which is quite impressive as it competed against Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, and Scarlett Johansson‘s rom-com Fly Me to the Moon. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals the R-rated horror flick collected $2.4 million on Wednesday and is playing in just 2500 theatres. It faced a 23.1% drop from Tuesday, the discount day.

Longlegs surpassed The Nun 2’s $2 million as the biggest Tuesday for R-rates since Scream 6, which came out in 2023. The film has hit a $30.5 million cume in North America, beating Margot Robbie starrer I, Tonya’s $30 million domestic run in just six days. Nicolas Cage‘s horror drama is now Neon’s second highest-grossing film ever.

Since Longlegs was released in a select few regions overseas, the numbers are not so lively, but they are helping the film advance at its own steady pace. In the international market, the movie has earned $2.68 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie has raked in $33.34 million at the worldwide box office. The movie was released on July 10 and is running successfully in the US.

