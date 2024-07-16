Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s sci-fi rom-com Fly Me To The Moon succumbs to the pressure of Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and Longlegs. The movie had an underwhelming debut weekend and collected less than the industry had predicted. It is fifth on the domestic chart. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The romantic comedy is set in the 1960s and has a different storyline than your regular rom-com. It has star power, too, with Scarlett and Channing in the lead roles. However, it seems people are not in the mood to watch any romance. They are more into horror and animation, as those two genres are doing well at the box office. Inside Out 2 is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing animation ever and is already the biggest movie of the year, surpassing Dune 2 earlier.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s Fly Me to the Moon was projected to earn $12-$15 million in the United States on its debut weekend. The film opened in the theatres past Friday, but it failed to attract viewers, and it is not at fault. Inside Out 2 is a monster at the box office, earning $1.34 billion globally. Despicable Me is also one of the highest-grossing franchises, and Despicable Me 4 is also enjoying a fun run at the box office.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Fly Me to the Moon collected only $9.4 million on its opening weekend. It is at the 5h spot on the domestic box office chart behind Despicable Me 4’s $43.6 million, Longlegs’ $22.4 million, Inside Out 2’s $20 million, and A Quiet Place: Day One‘s $11.4 million.

Longlegs was also released this past Friday for the unversed and did surprisingly better than Fly Me to the Moon. It is a horror thriller starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, which earned $22.4 million on its debut weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s Fly Me to the Moon earned $9 million overseas and collected $18.4 million at the worldwide box office. The film was released on July 12 and is currently in theatres.

