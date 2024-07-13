A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, has achieved a remarkable feat at the worldwide box office. It has crossed the $100 million mark in the North American box office and is doing really well globally. Keep scrolling for its detailed box office report.

The movie is advancing well in the horror genre and was met with positive reviews from the critics. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, it features Joseph Quinn in the leading role beside Lupita. It is from Sarnoski and John Krasinski‘s apocalyptic horror franchise, A Quiet Place, which Michael and John conceived. The previous films were also well received by moviegoers.

A Quiet Place: Day One was released in the theatres last half of last month and earned a solid opening weekend with a $52.2 million debut. The film is doing decently well in the international market as well. It has reached the $95.6 million cume overseas. According to Luiz Fernando’s report in North America, Lupita Nyong’o‘s sci-fi horror flick earned $2.2 million on Thursday, taking the domestic numbers to $104.4 cume in the United States.

According to reports, A Quiet Place: Day One is eyeing a $145 million—$165 million run in the North American box office. Meanwhile, at the global box office, this A Quiet Place prequel has achieved an amazing feat by crossing the $200 million mark. As per The Hollywood Handle’s report, the film had an estimated budget of $67 million.

More about the film-

The official synopsis of the movie states, “When New York City comes under attack from an alien invasion, a woman and other survivors try to find a way to safety. They soon learn that they must remain absolutely silent as the mysterious creatures are drawn to the slightest sound.”

A Quiet Place: Day One was released in the US on June 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Despicable Me 4 Box Office (North America): On Its Way To Beat Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes & Become The 6th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News