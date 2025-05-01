Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, has been performing outstandingly, defying all odds and exceeding all expectations. The original horror flick is now eyeing the US haul of A Quiet Place: Day One and Five Nights at Freddy’s to become one of the top three highest-grossing horror movies post-COVID. $200 million is locked and loaded for the film to rake in its domestic run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

A Quiet Place: Day One was released last year and was a notable box office success and critical success. The movie featured Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn in the lead roles. On the other hand, Five Nights at Freddy’s was released in 2023 based on Scott Cawthon’s video game series, with Josh Hutcherson in the lead role.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Sinners maintains strong legs at the North American box office and scored the 5th biggest second Tuesday for April releases. The film grossed a solid $6.9 million on its second Tuesday, registering the biggest second Tuesday, aka Discount Day, ever for R-rated horror movies. It outgrossed IT’s $5.4 million second-Tuesday gross.

The horror movie has hit the $135.6 million cume in the US and is, therefore, inches away from beating both A Quiet Place: Day One and Five Night At Freddy’s US hauls and becoming the third highest-grossing horror movie in the post-pandemic era.

For the unversed, A Quiet Place: Day One collected $138.9 million in the US, and Five Nights at Freddy collected $137.3 million. Sinners will surpass them before entering this weekend. The movie is expected to earn between $230 million and $280 million in its North American run. It has collected $40 million from overseas and allied to the $135.6 million domestic, its worldwide cume has reached the $175.6 million mark. It might even cross the $200 million global milestone this weekend.

Sinners was released on April 18.

