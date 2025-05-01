Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal starrer The Accountant 2 is performing well at the North American box office and is on the way to reaching the $50 million mark. It might not take much time as the film has a stronghold, scoring one of the biggest first Tuesdays for the Amazon MGM Studios. It has already crossed the $25 million mark in North America. To learn more, keep scrolling below.

The movie is a sequel to Ben and Jon’s 2016 movie, which gained a lot of popularity and was financially successful as well. The movie would have been #2 in the domestic box office chart if Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith had not been re-released on its 20th anniversary. The dailies of the Star Wars movie are more than Ben’s new release, but that is not stopping the latter from grossing winning numbers in the US. Moreover, the sequel has higher ratings than its 2016 OG film on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. This 2025 movie received 77% from critics, while the first was a 53% rating on Tomatometer.

The Accountant 2 collected a solid $2.8 million on its first Tuesday at the box office in North America. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, the movie exploded on Tuesday, Discount Day in the US, witnessing a rise of +64.7% from its first Monday. It has registered the 2nd best Tuesday for the Amazon MGM studios since its inception and is only below Red One’s $3.2 million. Compared to The Accountant, the sequel lags behind its first Tuesday collection. The OG film had collected $3.1 million at this point.

Therefore, the thriller has hit the $29 million cume in North America in just five days. It is expected to cross the $50 million mark in the US soon. The film has been awarded an A—on CinemaScore, and overseas, it has collected $13.2 million, bringing the global cume to $42.1 million.

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal starrer action thriller collected a solid $24.5 million on its opening weekend, and it will slow down once the MCU movie hits the screen this Friday. Thunderbolts* has been positively praised by the critics and thus might impact other releases. The Accountant 2 was released in the theatres on April 25 and is running successfully.

