MCU’s Thunderbolts* is arriving at the theatres this Friday, and after a lousy run of Captain America: Brave New World, the exhibitors are cautious about placing their bets. The movie, however, is receiving good reviews from the critics in its early reviews and has landed an excellent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Florence Pugh is being praised the most. Keep scrolling for more.

The film debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a solid 92% rating, close to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The 2021 movie received 93% on the aggregate site. However, at the time of writing, the film stands at 88% from 111 reviews and has been certified fresh on RT. The critics consensus reads, “Assembling a ragtag band of underdogs with Florence Pugh as their magnetic standout, it’s refreshingly goes back to the tried-and-true blueprint of the MCU’s best adventures.”

According to Deadline‘s report, Thunderbolts* has raked in $12 million+ from the presales in North America. It is on pace with the Eternals, earning $71.2 million on its opening weekend in the domestic turf. However, the presales numbers are behind Captain America: Brave New World, which earned $88.8 million on its debut weekend. The opening weekend projection for this Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman starrer is less than Anthony Mackie‘s 2025 MCU flick, as it is projected to earn between $70 million and $75 million in North America across 4,300 theatres.

Internationally, the movie is projected to debut with collections of $90 million to $100 million. Thus, global opening will be around $150 million to $175 million. For the unversed, the reported budget of Pugh’s film is similar to that of Captain America 4, which is around $180 million net. It needs to earn $450 million and more to hit the breakeven and earn profits. Captain America: Brave New World fails to do that, but sensing the positive word-of-mouth around this upcoming MCU movie, it might achieve that target.

Thunderbolts* features an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film will be released in the US on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

