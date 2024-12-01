Back in the day, Sebastian Stan auditioned to play Captain America. The verdict? “Not right for the part.” Ouch. Instead of donning the star-spangled suit, Stan became the brooding Bucky Barnes.

In a candid chat with CNBC Make It, the Romanian-born star opened up about losing out on Steve Rogers but scoring the Winter Soldier gig. “It ultimately worked out,” he admits; Stan considers Bucky “a much better role.” And let’s be real—Bucky’s complex arc as a brainwashed assassin turned reluctant hero is pure cinematic gold.

But before he was breaking hearts in Infinity War, Stan was a kid figuring out life in America. He moved from Romania at 15 and stumbled upon acting by chance. “It was what made sense to me,” he shared, recalling how his early gigs sparked a passion.

That passion? It became his obsession. And for an industry as cutthroat as Hollywood, Stan says obsessioncritical key. “Stay obsessed with it,” he advised aspiring actors. “Try not to take things personally. Learn how to face rejection.” Pro tip: Thick skin isn’t optional when dream roles are at stake.

Of course, Bucky Barnes wasn’t Stan’s first claim to fame. Long before he joined the Avengers, he schemed his way into Upper East Side drama as Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl. Talk about range. But Marvel was where he found his stride—nine movies and counting.

Stan credits his journey to figuring out what made him unique. “Why do you want to do it? What makes you fall in love with acting?” he said, reflecting on his early days. He’s also been rolling with the same manager for nearly two decades. That’s loyalty.

And while Captain America will always be Chris Evans’ turf, Stan carved out his legacy. The Winter Soldier’s blend of tragedy, redemption, and that killer metal arm? Iconic. Plus, let’s face it, Stan’s Bucky looks more remarkable in a leather jacket than he ever would in red, white, and blue spandex.

That said, rejection is not the end—it’s a redirection. Stan embraced his “no” and turned it into a career-defining “yes.” And honestly, can you imagine the MCU without his Bucky Barnes? We can’t either.

Sometimes, the best roles come when you least expect them. And for Sebastian Stan, trading a shield for a vibranium arm was the move that made him a star.

