The Apprentice: Trump Campaign Threatens To Sue Sebastian Stan’s Controversial Donald Trump Biopic Calling It ‘Garbage Is Pure Fiction’

Sebastian Stan is stepping into the role of one of the most controversial men and taking us on a ride into his early years with The Apprentice. The Donald Trump biopic premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 to a roaring response, with critical reviews in favor and an audience eager to watch the film; what could go wrong? Well, a lot! As per reports, the Trump campaign is threatening legal action over the movie, and the campaign chief’s spokesperson just called the movie ‘pure fiction.’

Ever since the first pictures of Sebastian Stan dropped as a young Donald Trump, the internet has been abuzz, wanting to watch the full movie amidst the ongoing Presidential election. The Apprentice follows the life of a young Donald Trump before he sets eyes on his presidential dreams. Titled after his game show, Celebrity Apprentice, the movie is rumored to be brutal in its context. Involving many complicated and traumatizing scenes. Sebastian Stan starrer has come out shining at the Cannes Film Festival after its premiere. The movie received an 8-minute standing ovation. But not everyone is happy with the film’s early success, especially, you guessed it, The Trump campaign.

The campaign of former President Donald Trump is retaliating after the premier of the controversial movie “The Apprentice,” which follows the 2024 presidential contender during his formative years as a real estate developer.

The chief spokesman for the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, told Variety, “We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers.” He continued, “This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked.”

Cheung continued to question the movie’s intent. He said “This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store; it belongs in a dumpster fire.”

The Trump administration’s possible lawsuit wouldn’t be “The Apprentice’s” first legal setback. Dan Snyder, the billionaire investor in “The Apprentice” and former owner of the Washington Commanders also had issues. He also took issue with how the 45th president was portrayed in the movie.

Sebastian Stan takes on the role of Trump. With Maria Bakalova playing the role of Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump. Jeremy Strong plays the role of lawyer and fixer Roy Cohn.

The film received an eight-minute standing ovation after its premiere on Monday at the Cannes Film Festival. It includes several unflattering scenes. Including one in which Trump violently throws his ex-wife Ivana to the ground and has nonconsensual intercourse with her. Other unflattering scenes show Trump taking amphetamine pills, having liposuction, having surgery to remove his bald spot, and more.

Directed by Ali Abbasi and written by journalist Gabriel Sherman. The Apprentice is a highly anticipated movie slated to release in May 2024.

