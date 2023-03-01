Salma Hayek is a Mexican and American actress who is as famous for her s*xy and sensual roles as she is for saying things as they are. The actress – who has been part of films like Marvel’s Eternals and Magic Mike’s Last Dance, is happily married to French billionaire and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault – but did you former US President Donald Trump once hit on her?

You read that right. Years ago, the ex-POTUS had tried asking Salma out on a date in October 2016 – while she was dating someone else. Read on to know about the entire encounter.

While on ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ in 2017, Salma Hayek got candid about the time Donald Trump asked her out on a date. On being asked a confirmation if the former president actually did hit on her, the actress revealed that it happened following a meeting at an event she attended with her boyfriend. What’s even more interesting is that he first befriended her then-bf and then approached her.

Recalling the incident, Salma Hayek told Trevor, “I was at an event with my boyfriend… He (Trump) put his jacket on my shoulders as I was rubbing my shoulders because it was cold. (he was) so charming, so nice, super nice. He said I’m sorry your girlfriend – I saw she was cold… He kept talking to my boyfriend, and then he befriended my boyfriend, invited him to dinner and then he was like, ‘If you guys are in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your numbers.’”

The actress – adding that Trump never talked to her boyfriend after that night, revealed he called her. Recalling this chat, Hayek said, “He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend’,” she said before claiming that he responded, “He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.” Check out the clip here:

.@SalmaHayek explains what it's like to be hit on by Donald Trump. https://t.co/8I78qVzVSP pic.twitter.com/O4h2h1c5qX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 9, 2017

What are your thoughts on this crazy interaction? Let us know in the comments.

