Jennifer Lopez needs no introduction. The singer-actress is among the Hollywood A-listers who have also established themselves as businesswomen. While JLo is one of the biggest stars in the industry, she has a long list of celebrities on her contact list and one among them is none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. Back in 2016, JLo showed her fans what a text from Leo looks like in an interview.

JLo and Leo both began their careers in a gap of two years. While JLo made her acting debut with the 1986 film My Little Girl, Leo first appeared in the 1988 show Roseanne. Even though the two actors are good friends, they have never starred in a movie together.

In 2016, Jennifer Lopez appeared in the Carpool Karaoke with host James Corden. During her time on the show, JLo left everyone in awe of her with her songs and quick answers. As she sang a few of her own tracks, the show host asked the On The Floor singer to reveal the most famous people that she has on her phone.

As expected, JLo had a whole list of celebrities on her contact list, including Chris Brown, Demi Lovato, Bradley Cooper, Dwayne Johnson and even Christiano Ronaldo. While Corden was left surprised, he picked a celeb of his choice to pull a prank on and he chose Leonardo DiCaprio. He began typing a text that began with “Hey Leo” to which Jennifer Lopez said she would never start with that. However, Corden did not listen to her and framed a text that read, “Hey baby, I’m kind of feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? Let me know J.Lo.”

Despite JLo’s interruption, Corden successfully sent the text. As JLo mentioned that she will have to find a way to explain the whole situation to the Titanic actor, he texted back and in the sweetest way.

Leonardo DiCaprio replied, “You mean tonight, boo boo? Club-wise?” and left both JLo and Corden in splits.

However, JLo mentioned that she is not going to go to a club but rather cook at home with her children. Watch the video here.

