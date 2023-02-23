Dwayne Johnson is one of the popular actors in Hollywood, who every now and then grabs the headlines for something or the other. He enjoys a massive fanbase who love and adore him, but he also has a naughty side of him where he likes to pull the legs of his friends. This one time he wished Chris Hemsworth on his birthday in the most hilarious but insulting way and made all the fans think what kind of wish was that. Scroll below to watch that throwback birthday wish!

Dwayne is currently one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, but before making his fortune in the film industry, he was quite famous and a global sensation in the WWE world. The Rock recently played a superhero under the DC universe, Black Adam. Even though it didn’t make any impact on the audience, it was quite hyped. On the other hand, Hemsworth is known for his superhero character Thor in the Marvel universe.

On 11th August, 2018, when Chris Hemsworth turned 35, he received a lot of birthday wishes from his close friends from the industry. However, one wish stood out among the rest because of how it was and it was from none other than Dwayne Johnson. In the shared video on his Instagram handle, The Rock can be seen singing a goofy birthday parody song for Hemsworth with quite insulting words.

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson started the video by saying, “Here in the iron paradise, I am training legs, Saturday night, focused, getting better. But I just found out it was a buddy of mine’s birthday, so I paused the music, paused my workout and I am sending him some birthday love because that’s what friends are for.”

Going further in the video, Dwayne can be heard singing, “Happy birthday to Thor, you are Australian man-wh*re, you’re the greatest Chris and that’s a fact, after Evans, Pine, and Pratt. Happy birthday you handsome son of a b*tch Chris Hemsworth. I send you a lot of love man from down here in the iron paradise.”

Well, even though the words were quite harsh, it seemed Dwayne Johnson was only pulling Chris Hemsworth’s legs. It’s all good in the hood in between the two actors. What do you have to say about The Rock’s birthday wish for Hemsworth?

