Since the time ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill got ousted from the DCEU, he has been linked with multiple projects, including rumours of him joining the MCU as Captain Britain. The actor, who has also been seen essaying the role of pipe-smoking British sleuth Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes film franchise, is now rumoured to be collaborating with Robert Downey Jr for the third instalment of his Holmes movie. Scroll down to know more!

For the unversed, the RDJ led Holmes film franchise featured Jude Law in the role of his trusted friend and accomplice, John H. Watson. The first film came out in 2009, following the sequel, which was released in 2011. At the same time, Cavill became a fan-favourite in the role of Superman and has appeared in multiple DC projects after that.

As per a trusted and proven source of the Giant Freakin Robot, Henry Cavill is in discussion with the makers in order to join the Marvel star for Sherlock Holmes 3. The discussions are in a very nascent stage, and since the essential roles of Moriarty and Mycroft Holmes have been reportedly filled in by Jared Harris and Stephen Fry, respectively, it is still unclear in what role we could see Cavill in.

The report further states that in Sherlock Holmes 3, the main antagonist will probably be a captain of industry, and Henry Cavill might get cast in that villainous role. As per sources, the RDJ led detective film will take place in America.

The previous two Sherlock Holmes were directed by Guy Ritchie, who worked with Henry Cavill on The Man From U.N.C.L.E. However, Ritchie will not sit on the director’s chair for Sherlock Holmes 3; rather he will be associated with the film as a producer. The third instalment will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who has directed Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic on Freddie Mercury.

Henry Cavill is having a pretty rough time in his career. First, he was dropped from the DCEU, rather he was never a part of James Gunn‘s vision for Superman. He also exited the Netflix series The Witcher leaving the fans disappointed. Now, this latest development might give his fans something to cheer on.

As for Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jr, nothing concrete has been announced about the film yet.

