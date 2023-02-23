Amanda Seyfried is one of the much popular faces in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress made her debut with the hit teen drama Mean Girls and since then has starred in various movies. While the movie came out to be her breakthrough in the film industry, she recently revealed that her role almost went to Blake Lively.

Amanda and Blake began their acting careers almost at the same time. While Amanda starred in the 2004 film, Blake debuted with the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants and later got featured in the teen drama Accepted.

Earlier, in a chat with a new portal, the teen drama’s casting director Marci Liroff revealed Blake was her top pick for Karen. However, the filmmakers asked her to “keep looking” and the role further went to Amanda. Now, Amanda Seyfried recently recalled her audition with the Gossip Girl star.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Amanda Seyfried took a trip down memory lane and revealed she flew down to LA with her mother for Mean Girls audition and it was the first time that she met Lindsay Lohan and Blake Lively. However, she did not read Karen’s lines but of Regina, who was finally played by Rachel McAdams. Talking about the audition, the actress said, “I met Lacey Chabert for the first time and Lindsay Lohan was in the room and Blake Lively was playing Karen, and then I was Regina.”

“I flew home and they were like… ‘We think you’re more correct for Karen.’ So I was like, ‘Oh god, OK, sure,’” she added. Ashley Tisdale also reportedly auditioned for Gretchen Wieners, which was later played by Lacey Chabert. Blake Lively further shot to fame with her long-running drama Gossip Girl

