Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock were featured in the psychological thriller “Murder by Numbers” and reportedly got into a relationship during the filming. The duo had an age difference of more than a decade as the Oscar-winning actress was 37, and the Oscar-nominated actor was 21.

Regardless of the age gap of 16 years, the pair immediately hit it off and started dating, though they never officially confirmed their relationship status. Both celebrities appeared together at the wrap party for their film and also were photographed on the red carpet of Gosling’s next film, ‘The Believer’. Even after a short history of their relationship, Ryan has something interesting to say about Sandra.

Their relationship came to an end in 2003 just shy of the two-year mark and the reason is still unknown to the public. Years after their breakup, Ryan Gosling blamed the entertainment industry for why his relationship with Sandra Bullock didn’t work out during a conversation with The Times in 2011. He considered Sandra to be one of his greatest girlfriends as he later dated The NoteBook star, Rachel McAdams. He says, “I’m in a committed relationship with film. I’m giving as much to it as a marriage. I had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time. I haven’t met anybody who could top them.”

During the conversation, he added, “Show business is the bad guy. When both people are in show business it’s too much show business. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow.” After breaking up with Sandra Bullock, Ryan Gosling, and Rachel McAdams began dating in 2005 after their film, The Notebook came out.

However, all the celebrities moved on ahead with their respective careers, Ryan Gosling is now with Eva Mendes. He will be next seen in Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Shang Chi act Simu Liu.

