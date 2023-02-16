Selena Gomez is back on the gram! Well, most must be wondering when did she really leave? The pop star had deleted the Instagram app from her phone around 4 years back and her team was handling it. While many knew it was because of mental health issues she faced after Justin Bieber breakup, did you know being constantly compared to Hailey Bieber really affected her? Scroll below for her latest revelation!

It was in 2018 that Selena and Justin gave another chance to their romance. The Only Murders In The Building actress was fresh from her relationship with The Weeknd, who many claimed was more of a rebound. Fans weren’t shocked when Jelena called it quits yet again but nobody expected Bieber to announce his engagement with Hailey within 2 months of this split. They got married soon after and the entire scenario was left their shippers in disbelief for a really long time.

Now, Selena Gomez is looking back at that time when she was forced to quit social media because of all the hate. She did not mention Justin Bieber or his wife Hailey Bieber but did speak about his breakup that initiated it all. “I never got the chance to go to an actual high school. The world was my high school for the longest time, and I started getting inundated with information that I didn’t want. I went through a hard time in a breakup and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback]—not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else,” she told Vanity Fair.

Selena Gomez continued, “People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”

Just not that, Selena also mentioned that TikTok is the only social media app she has on her phone currently.

