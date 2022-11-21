Selena Gomez is one true diva who always dons fashionable fits. But even when it comes the time to strip down and pose n*ked (almost), Sel knows how to leave everyone enchanted. While talking about the Only Murders in the Building actress, she recently hit the headlines over her new documentary, My Mind & Me.

The film took a candid glance into Gomez’s life through stardom, the challenges she faced, her past relationships, heartbreaks, and more. Fans stormed to Twitter after watching it and reacted by saying that it was an emotional rollercoaster to watch it.

Selena Gomez remains one of the evergreen actors, so today, we are looking back at the time when the Wizards of Waverly Place actress posed almost n*ked in a towel. Back in 2015, the singer took to her Instagram to share sultry photos of herself with a towel wrapped around her head and another one covering her assets.

Selena Gomez flaunted her n*de back, her curves and toned arm in it. She posed seductively while staring off into the distance and reeking confidence. Her skin looked super smooth in the black-and-white snap. This photo is a testament to Selena’s conviction of being one of a kind.

Check out the pic here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

This pic also reminds us of her famous n*ked Revival album cover. Sel left everyone in shock after she posed wearing nothing but her bare skin for her hit 2015 album. Several of her fans left heart and fire emojis under Sel‘s pic in the towel.

Meanwhile, besides her documentary, Selena Gomez also appeared in season 2 of Only Murders in the Building this year. She also hosted Emmys 2022 with her OMITB co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

