Another episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show has arrived. The episode featured OTT stars of this generation – Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, Jitendra Kumar, and Pratik Gandhi. While Kapil Sharma hosted them and they made sure to have fun conversations, the episode was still a snoozefest for some very basic reasons!

At this point, I have figured out a pattern for Kapil Sharma‘s show on Netflix. It presents a very fun promo that gets us all excited. But the truth is that the best part of the show has already been dropped in the promo for the episode. Absolutely, nothing remains in the episode to entertain you!

The promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Ep 4 also made us excited. But when the episode arrived, it did not deliver what it promised in the promo. So, what exactly went wrong despite four phenomenal guests on the chat show? Probably the gigs!

Here’s decoding the good, the bad, and the worst that happened in the fourth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The Good – The Guests!

The guests, made sure to make this episode entertaining. They had fun anecdotes to share, but it all seems too scripted and badly edited – stuffed in just one segment, keeping the entire episode on the bland side!

The Bad – The Same Old Gigs!

Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek & Kiku Sharda’s characters and gigs have lost the recall value. The same old gags, the same old character entries, the same old flirting with the cross-dressing. There was nothing to be entertained. I tried to enjoy Sunil Grover’s orchestra act, but even that had nothing new!

The Worst – Archana Puran Singh’s Laughter!

The worst part of this episode is the unending laughter shots of Archana Puran Singh. I mean, I seriously do not get what is so funny! Itni Khushi? Where is this laughter coming from? Probably from the fat paycheck!

Only One Laugh – Thanks To Rajiv Thakur!

Rajiv Thakur made a surprise entry in The Great Indian Kapil Show, and thanks to him, there was one right punch, bringing the much-awaited laughter this episode needed!

As usual, promo for the next episode featuring the cast of Son Of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgb, Mrunal Thakur and others has been dropped. And it seems hilarious. Hopefully, it will bring the promised laughter!

For more trending stories from Television & Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

